StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 63.5 %

NYSE:CO opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.