StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

LBAI opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 95,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

