StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.0 %

RWLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

