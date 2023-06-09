StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.0 %
RWLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
