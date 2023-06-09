StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

BTG opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

