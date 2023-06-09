StockNews.com Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ternium by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ternium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ternium by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

