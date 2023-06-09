StockNews.com Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris Stock Down 0.4 %

ITI stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 57.1% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

