StockNews.com Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Iteris Stock Down 0.4 %
ITI stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.97.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
