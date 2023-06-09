StockNews.com Upgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.
Rogers Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:ROG opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.