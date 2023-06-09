StockNews.com Upgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ROG opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

