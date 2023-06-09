Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 3.6%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 16,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 277,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 64,664 shares of company stock valued at $667,048 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

