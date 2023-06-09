Stormborn Capital Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld comprises 3.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 264,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,426. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock valued at $122,567,394. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

