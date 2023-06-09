Stormborn Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Driven Brands comprises about 6.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Driven Brands worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,985,000 after buying an additional 687,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,957,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 176,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,916. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

