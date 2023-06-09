Strong Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Strong has a market capitalization of $819,072.17 and approximately $47,985.32 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $5.92 or 0.00022399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

