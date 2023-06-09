Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $280,617.53

Substratum (SUB) traded up 51.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $280,617.53 and approximately $2,874.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 144.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00039257 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

