Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 3,115 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $58,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,028. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

