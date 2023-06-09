Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 7,824 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Danny Abajian sold 1,237 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $22,711.32.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Danny Abajian sold 353 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $6,728.18.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 274.47 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,907,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

