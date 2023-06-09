Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $40,350.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 856 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $15,168.32.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 868 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $16,552.76.

RUN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 5,185,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,465. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

