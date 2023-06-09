Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDPI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,954. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

