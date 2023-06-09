swisspartners Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,584,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.09. 4,002,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

