swisspartners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 57,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,530,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 971,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $106.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

