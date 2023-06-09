swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 95,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Context Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 123,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,642. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

