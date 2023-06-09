Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $124.54 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

