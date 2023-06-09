Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Trading Down 0.1%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

About Tarkett

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, stores and shops, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry and life science, and sports and wellness market segments.

