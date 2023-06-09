Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.18

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 7412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.