Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.18

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 7412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

