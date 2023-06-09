Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.93

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.93 and last traded at C$24.97, with a volume of 2347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Tecsys Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$368.48 million, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.14.
Insider Transactions at Tecsys
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.