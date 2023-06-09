Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.
Featured Articles
