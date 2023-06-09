Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENGGet Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.21). Approximately 129,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.25 ($1.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.26) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of £85.59 million, a PE ratio of -4,975.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.55.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

