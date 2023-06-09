Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44,721 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 5.7 %

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $786.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.