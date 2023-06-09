Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $234.86 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

