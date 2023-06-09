TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Sells 63,116 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,116 shares during the quarter. Bally’s makes up 2.6% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bally’s by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Bally’s stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 336,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.92. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Stories

