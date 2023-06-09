The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.91. 217,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.78. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

