The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £7,990 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 799 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,990 ($9,932.87).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 800 ($9.95). 56,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 806.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 832.73. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 924 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £597.60 million, a PE ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.