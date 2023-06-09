The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is Jet Capital Investors L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Jet Capital Investors L P grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group makes up 6.1% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 95,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,074,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 14,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,755. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

