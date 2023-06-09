The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Insider Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,395.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 86,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.