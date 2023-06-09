The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Insider Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSXMK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after buying an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 861,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

