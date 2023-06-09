The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.93. 2,364,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,074. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

