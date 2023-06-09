The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,567 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 7.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $105,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

