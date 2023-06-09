The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Purchases £8,600 in Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,691.20).

The Quarto Group Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of QRT opened at GBX 198 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.45. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 107.06 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.55). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

