The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $877.40 million and approximately $87.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

