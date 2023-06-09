The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

