Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $238.12 million and $2.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,166,620,269 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

