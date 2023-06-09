Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.78 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $227.22 million and $5.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,519.50 or 1.00056685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02239418 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $4,619,830.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

