Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 15,504 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.82. 667,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

