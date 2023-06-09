Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 6,183 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WEC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 448,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.