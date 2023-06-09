Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 176,129 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,699,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 446,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

