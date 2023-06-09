Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPSC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

