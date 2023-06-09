Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

Shares of CI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.39. 325,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,200. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

