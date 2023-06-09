Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.55. 1,921,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

