Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $16,406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. 192,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

