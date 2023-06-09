Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,637 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $20,918,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $13,572,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $93,231.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,248,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,606. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,001. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 528.58 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

