Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,428 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. 1,002,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,159. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

