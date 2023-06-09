Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 53,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 29,477 call options.

Adobe Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $466.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.13.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

